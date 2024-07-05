Nanaimo suspect found hiding in back seat of vehicle, drugs and swords seized

51-year-old remains in custody after arrest this spring

A man hiding in the back seat of a vehicle was arrested by Nanaimo police during a bust that yielded drugs and numerous bladed weapons.

According to a press release, Nanaimo RCMP's special investigations/targeted enforcement unit, which monitors prolific offenders, witnessed a "hand-to-hand" drug transaction from a vehicle parked at the Victoria Road-Selby Street intersection on April 26.

A man and a woman were arrested for alleged drug trafficking.

"Officers then began to search the front and back seats of the vehicle," the release noted. "The car was full of suitcases and large bags, and, much to the officers' surprise, a [man] hiding under the bags in the back seat."

Swords, knives, drug-packaging supplies and suspected fentanyl were also found.

While the other two individuals were released on scene, the 51-year-old who had been hiding in the back seat was arrested and remains in custody as he faces a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking.