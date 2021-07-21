Demonstrators supporting old-growth logging blockades in the Fairy Creek area said a man with them was struck by a vehicle on Blanshard Street, outside the provincial courthouse on July 21. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

Man hit by vehicle on street outside Victoria courthouse: demonstrators

Incident occurred just after 6 p.m. on July 21

Demonstrators supporting old-growth logging blockades in the Fairy Creek area said a man with them was struck by a vehicle on Blanshard Street, outside the provincial courthouse on Wednesday.

Demonstrators told Black Press Media they had formed a line in the right traffic lane on Blanshard Street and were abiding by police direction to not to cross into the left northbound lane. They said the man was hit just after 6 p.m.

Police and ambulance crews were outside the courthouse at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

One demonstrator, who only identified themself as Grandma, said they were about to lead a solidarity song when the incident occurred. Other demonstrators said they didn’t see the man get hit, but did see him rolling uncontrollably on the road. Grandma said the vehicle involved looked like an older white car and that officers quickly stopped it.

Black Press Media has reached out to Victoria police about the incident.

The old-growth forest proponents were at the legislature earlier in the afternoon before the group of about 30 to 40 people made their way to the courthouse.

