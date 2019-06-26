Man hit by vehicle while sitting on a curb near Our Place in Victoria

Emergency crews cleared the scene shortly before 11 a.m.

One man was sent to hospital after being hit on Pandora Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Two witnesses said the man was sitting on a curb near Our Place when he was hit by a van, which was backing onto Pandora’s eastbound lane. He was briefly pinned under the vehicle before the driver pulled forward, according to one of the witnesses.

Police, fire and ambulance crews responded. The man was conscious and breathing but taken away from the scene on a stretcher.

The driver remained on scene until emergency crews cleared the scene shortly before 11 a.m.

Victoria police continue to investigate the incident.

