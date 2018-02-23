Central Saanich man identified in dog cruelty case

Daniel Howard Ruygrok charged after dog found with compound fracture

A man has been charged with one count of animal cruelty after a dog was found with serious injuries. Daniel Howard Ruygrok, 32, appeared in court February 22 for “willfully causing unnecessary pain, suffering, or injury to a dog,” according to a media release from Central Saanich Police.

The charge stems from a January 9 incident where a German Shepherd/Bernese Mountain Cross was found with a compound fracture to its leg and face. A Good Samaritan driving by the 7100-block of West Saanich Rd. saw the four-year old dog and took it to a home in Brentwood Bay, where the dog was rushed to a veterinarian hospital. Police did not know who the Good Samaritan was at the time, but she has since come forward to assist in the investigation.

According to Cpl. Dan Cottingham of Central Saanich Police, vets later discovered other health issues that may be associated to prior abuse. He said the dog has had surgery and is recovering from injuries.

The dog was discovered with the suspect in the 7100 block of West Saanich Road, near Brentwood Bay Village. The dog does not belong to the suspect, but the suspect is known to the dog’s owner.

The suspect is currently on an undertaking not to have contact with the owner of the injured dog or to own, possess, or be alone with any animal.


