 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Man in custody after standoff with police in Nanaimo

RCMP crisis response negotiator convinces suspect to surrender to police
Chris Bush
Chris Bush
14570002_web1_180412-NBU-coppertheft---RCMP---patch---new---IMGP3244
An RCMP crisis negotiator managed to bring a peaceful end to an incident that resulted in a man barricading himself in a home in Nanaimo on the weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)

One man is in police custody after barricading himself in a home in Nanaimo for several hours on the weekend.

According to police, events that led to the incident began to unfold Saturday, Feb. 1. Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, said police had been looking for an assault suspect. When officers tracked the suspect down to a home near the intersection of Jingle Pot Road and Monterey Drive on Sunday, Feb. 2, a standoff ensued that lasted several hours. Nanaimo RCMP closed Jingle Pot Road in both directions in the immediate area and called in the RCMP Emergency Response Team and a crisis negotiator. 

“Given that person’s propensity for violence and the possibility that he may have firearms, ERT was called in and the area was secured,” O’Brien said. "With the assistance of our crisis negotiator and ERT, it came to a successful conclusion when the individual walked out and was taken into custody without incident."

O’Brien said there was no one else in the home at the time and no injuries were reported from the incident. 

The 39-year-old suspect remains in custody and could face numerous charges including aggravated assault and uttering threats, as well as firearms charges because a gun was located in the home where he was located, police said.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Chris Bush

About the Author: Chris Bush

As a photographer/reporter with the Nanaimo News Bulletin since 1998.
Read more

More News

B.C. to pause non-tariff measures aimed at the United States
B.C. to pause non-tariff measures aimed at the United States
B.C. should prepare for more 'brinkmanship' after Canada, U.S. pause tariffs
B.C. should prepare for more 'brinkmanship' after Canada, U.S. pause tariffs
Arctic cold descends over B.C., bringing snow and school closures
Arctic cold descends over B.C., bringing snow and school closures