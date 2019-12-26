Man in his 70s struck in Oak Bay crosswalk Boxing Day morning

Police say man is second pedestrian hit in Oak Bay this week alone

Oak Bay Police say a man struck by a driver in a crosswalk this morning is the second pedestrian struck this week alone. (Black Press File Photo)

A man in his 70s was struck by the driver of a car in Oak Bay early Boxing Day morning.

According to a tweet from Oak Bay Police, the man was struck around 6:30 a.m. on Oak Bay Avenue. He is being treated for a concussion and broken leg.

Police say an analyst is on scene while the investigation continues.

This is the second pedestrian struck in Oak Bay this week alone. On Dec. 20 a male driver in a dark green Fiat struck a 48-year-old woman crossing Hamiota Street along Estevan Avenue.

A man in his 70s was struck by a car on #OakBay Ave around 6:30am. He's being treated for a broken leg & concussion. The analyst is at scene as we continue our investigation. This is our second pedestrian struck in a week. 😣 Please drive carefully. #yyj pic.twitter.com/7fLLRNnLph — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) December 26, 2019

