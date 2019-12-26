Oak Bay Police say a man struck by a driver in a crosswalk this morning is the second pedestrian struck this week alone. (Black Press File Photo)

Man in his 70s struck in Oak Bay crosswalk Boxing Day morning

Police say man is second pedestrian hit in Oak Bay this week alone

A man in his 70s was struck by the driver of a car in Oak Bay early Boxing Day morning.

According to a tweet from Oak Bay Police, the man was struck around 6:30 a.m. on Oak Bay Avenue. He is being treated for a concussion and broken leg.

READ ALSO: A car crash happens every three minutes over the holidays: ICBC

Police say an analyst is on scene while the investigation continues.

This is the second pedestrian struck in Oak Bay this week alone. On Dec. 20 a male driver in a dark green Fiat struck a 48-year-old woman crossing Hamiota Street along Estevan Avenue.

READ ALSO: Driver strikes pedestrian near Estevan Village in Oak Bay

