 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Man in Salmon Arm reports vehicle stolen after forgetting where he parked it

Police eventually found vehicle with owner inside
Lachlan Labere
Lachlan Labere
10200273_web1_8078360_web1_170808-RDA-M-170616-RDA-RCMP-File-cruiser-logo4021
Police found a vehicle reported stolen had actually been misplaced by the owner on May 11, 2025.

A chemically induced brain fog wound up being the culprit behind a stolen vehicle report. 

At 1 a.m. on Sunday, May 11, a 29-year-old man at Narcisse Street contacted police to report his vehicle had been stolen sometime over the previous four hours. 

"The man believed the key had fallen out of his pocket, and confirmed he did not give anyone permission to drive his vehicle," said Salmon Arm RCMP media relations officer Const. Andrew Hodges in a news release. 

Patrolling officers were unable to locate the vehicle. At 2 p.m., however, police found the parked vehicle with the owner inside. 

"Police spoke with the owner who confirmed the vehicle had not been stolen, but he had gotten too drunk and forgot where he parked it," said Hodges. 

Lachlan Labere

About the Author: Lachlan Labere

Editor, Salmon Arm Observer
Read more

More News

Harrison's 'Hobo Hot Springs' to be restored to natural state
Harrison's 'Hobo Hot Springs' to be restored to natural state
Man charged in wild ride that ended with semi-truck plunging into Fraser River
Man charged in wild ride that ended with semi-truck plunging into Fraser River
Lockdown imposed as rural Northern B.C. community urges outsiders to stay away
Lockdown imposed as rural Northern B.C. community urges outsiders to stay away