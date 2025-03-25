Man in wheelchair hit by slow-moving train at B.C. crossing

Barricades down, warning whistles going when man struck in south Surrey, injuries thought to be minor

Photos posted by a Crescent Beach resident after a man in a wheelchair was struck by a train Sunday (March 23).

1 / 1 Photos posted by a Crescent Beach resident after a man in a wheelchair was struck by a train Sunday (March 23). Advertisement

A man in a wheelchair was hit by a train at a South Surrey railway crossing Sunday night.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Sunday evening (March 23) on the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railway crossing at Beecher and Bayview streets in Crescent Beach.

Surrey Police Service confirmed in an email that "it appears that a man in a wheelchair was struck by a slow-moving train shortly before 10 p.m." in that location.

"He reportedly sustained what was believed to be minor injuries, but was taken to hospital for further evaluation. Early indications are that it appears the man did not know the train was coming when he was struck despite the barricades being down and the warning sirens/whistles going," SPS Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton noted in an email.

Area resident Don Pitcairn guessed the 10 m.p.h. speed limit in the area, due to the 115-year-old swing bridge near the marina, "likely saved his life," and added the crossing can be difficult to navigate even for people who aren't using wheelchairs.

"If you get stuck and you can't walk, you're in trouble," he said Tuesday.

SPS said BNSF Police attended the collision scene, and that the investigation has been turned over to them, as it is not a criminal matter.

Peace Arch News has reached out to BNSF.