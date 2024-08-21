Man injured after being struck by septic truck in Nanaimo

A person was taken to hospital after being struck by a septic truck this afternoon in Harewood.
Emergency personnel were called to the 800 block of Howard Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at approximately 2:30 p.m., to a report of a patient injured in an incident involving a flat-deck truck.
Crews on scene said a man was transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with unknown injuries. It appeared that the patient who was hurt was the one who had been operating the vehicle.
Nanaimo Fire Rescue, RCMP, BC Ambulance on scene 800 blk Howard Ave where septic service truck ha rolled into house, retaining wall and ports pottie. Driver to hospital with injuries.#Nanaimo #traffic @NanaimoBulletin pic.twitter.com/n6AAGejjwE— Chris Bush (@ChrisBushphotog) August 21, 2024