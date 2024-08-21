Man injured after being struck by septic truck in Nanaimo

Incident happened Aug. 21 on Howard Avenue

A person was taken to hospital after being struck by a septic truck this afternoon in Harewood.

Emergency personnel were called to the 800 block of Howard Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at approximately 2:30 p.m., to a report of a patient injured in an incident involving a flat-deck truck.

Crews on scene said a man was transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with unknown injuries. It appeared that the patient who was hurt was the one who had been operating the vehicle.