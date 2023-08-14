 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Man injured after stranger shoots him in face at Surrey bus stop

Shooting happened around 12 p.m. in the 8900 block of 152 Street.
Anna Burns
web1_230817-sul-152-police-incident_1
Police could be seen collecting evidence at the scene. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the face in Surrey Saturday (Aug. 12).

The 38-year-old male victim was at a bus stop when he bumped into an unknown man on a bike, police say.

“There was an exchange between the two, and the suspect then shot at the victim, hitting him in the face,” investigators stated in a news release that day.

Surrey RCMP responded to the call around 12 p.m. in the 8900 block of 152 Street.

Police say he suspect is described as a Caucasian male approximately 20- 30 years old, medium build, with a light beard and dirty blonde hair.

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark hoody, dark board shorts, a man purse, holding a blue bag with empty cans, and riding a bike.

152 Street south from Fraser Highway was temporarily closed while police investigated.

Anyone with information about Verma is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

Love the Victoria News?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up