B.C. man in houseboat injured in targeted waterfront shooting

Victim suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries; general public not believed to be at risk: RCMP

A 57-year-old man was shot in what RCMP are calling a targeted shooting in Mission on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. It happened in a waterfront area along the banks of the Fraser River, near the end of Wren Street and Duncan Avenue.

A 57-year-old man was injured in a targeted shooting in Mission Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. on Dec. 21 at the waterfront area south of Wren Street near Duncan Avenue.

The victim from Mission was found inside a houseboat along the bank of the Fraser River. He sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Crews had to carry the man quite a distance through a wooded area to an ambulance. He was transferred to an air ambulance and then taken to hospital.

"Two suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival and have not been located," Mission RCMP stated in a press release later that same day.

The detachment’s Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation, and officers are currently working on gathering additional information about the shooting. The Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Services unit are also assisting with the investigation.

Police added that currently no description of the suspects is available.

"Limited information is available at this time, however, it appears the shooting was targeted and the general public is not believed to be at risk. One man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

No suspects have been arrested and investigators are asking for anyone with information or surveillance footage in the area to call police. Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area of Wren Street south of Lougheed Highway on the morning of Dec. 21 can call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.

The RCMP file number is 2024-15296.