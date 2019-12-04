Man killed in crash due to ‘absolutely treacherous’ conditions on Coquihalla

Winter means icy roads are dangerous and drivers should be careful, RCMP say

A man in his 20s is dead following a crash in what RCMP are calling “absolutely treacherous” conditions on the Coquihalla Wednesday morning.

Cpl. Mike Halskov said the man was driving north along the Coquihalla at about 6:30 a.m. when he came up a “very icy” stretch of road near the summit.

Halskov said when RCMP arrived, they found a number of cars that had slid around the road due to “absolutely treacherous road conditions.”

“[The man] came upon the situation and collided with a stopped transport truck,” Halskov said. The driver, who was from the Lower Mainland, was killed and his two passengers were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Halskov said that this time of year, roads are often slippery and conditions can change without warning.

“The number one thing is to have your vehicle properly equipped and maintained. You can’t be driving on summer tires,” he said.

Drivers on most B.C. highways must have tires marked M+S or with a snowflake. Those caught without risk a $109 fine.

Halskov said people should drive to the conditions, not just the speed limit, even that means slowing down.

If they do hit ice, Halskov warned that “generally, hitting the brakes is the worst thing you can do.”

He said drivers should gently let off the gas and steer in the direction they want to go, keeping all movements slow and controlled.

