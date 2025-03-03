Man killed in highway crash south of Duncan Saturday night

RCMP are looking for witnesses to come forward

A man was killed in a crash at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Boys Road on March 1.

Officers from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection at 7:08 p.m.

When police arrived on scene a Dodge Ram 1500 was in the north bound lane and a Dodge Ram 3500 was in the Boys Road approach lane, on its roof with two occupants trapped inside.

The driver of the other pickup was out of the vehicle when police arrived.

The Duncan Fire Department and BC Emergency Health Services attended and extracted the driver and passenger from the pickup truck.

Both were taken to hospital, but the passenger of the vehicle, an adult man, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The highway was closed for several hours as police conducted a forensic examination of the scene. It was reopened at approximately 1 a.m. on March 2.

The investigation continues and the cause has not yet been determined.

Police do not believe alcohol to be a factor.

While witnesses at the scene have been spoken to, police are looking for additional witnesses and dashcam footage. If you have not yet spoken with police, and have any information about this collision, you are asked to call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.