Man killed in Prince Rupert carnival ride incident identified

Robert 'Halifax' Nickerson died Tuesday following an incident involving one of the rides

On Wednesday, Aug. 27, dozens of people gathered at the site of the incident for a healing circle, offering prayers and drumming around a sacred fire.

The carnival worker killed following an incident involving the Zipper ride has been identified on social media.

In multiple Facebook posts and condolence messages, friends have identified the victim as Robert 'Halifax' Nickerson.

Prince Rupert RCMP responded to the incident at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Aug. 26.

"A man was located unconscious near one of the rides. Despite efforts of EHS, the man was later pronounced deceased," said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, a spokesperson for the RCMP in northern B.C.

Saunderson added that the RCMP have no further details as the investigation has been handed over to the BC Coroners Service.

Owner and CEO of Shooting Star Amusements Justin Wagner said Nickerson was always there for him ever since they first met over 20 years ago.

"You lived your life by a long forgotten code built on honour, respect and always having your friends back," Wagner stated. "You taught me many times about how powerful it is to stick to your beliefs, and your sense of humour was spot on."

Wagner added that he shared many laughs with Nickerson, and the two just talking together will forever play over and over again in his head. He also said that he spoke with or messaged Nickerson almost everyday, even in the middle of the night, for the past five years.

"We shared a lot of common beliefs and respected each other when we didn’t quite see it the same way," Wagner stated. "I’ll never forget you, always in my heart, and I’ll never meet anyone like you again. Rest in peace my friend—you were family. I love you so much."

Toni-Lynn Forman posted a collage of photos with Nickerson on Facebook, with "Halifax we love you" written on the top.

"We miss you so much," Forman posted.

Ray Jones also uploaded photos of Nickerson, some of which included him working at the carnival, and called Nickerson his "best friend" and "brother."

"Loyal, trustworthy—RIP HALIFAX—you will always be with me in my heart," Jones said.

The City of Prince Rupert put out a statement and offered support services to anyone directly affected, including carnival employees.

"The City of Prince Rupert is deeply saddened by the fatal incident that occurred at the carnival last night. Our hearts go out to their family, friends, and coworkers during this incredibly difficult time," the statement said.

Mayor Herb Pond attended the circle and said Prince Rupert is a "community."

"Lots of tears, hugs and hopefully a little healing as drummers and singers helped us explore our grief."

Black Press Media has reached out to Wagner and others for comment.

The investigation remains ongoing.