Man missing after boat capsizes on Thompson River in Kamloops: RCMP

Man wasn't wearing a life jacket when he went overboard, police say

First responders are scouring the Thompson River in Kamloops for signs of a man who capsized in a small boat early Tuesday morning (Sept. 3).

RCMP say the missing person is one of two men who were attempting to float across the cold waterway when their boat tipped near the Overlanders Bridge around 7:15 a.m. Fire crews and police were called to the area after the two men were heard yelling for help from the river.

One of the men was wearing a life jacket and was able to be brought to shore, where he was treated by paramedics. The second man, however, wasn't wearing a life jacket and hasn't been seen since.

RCMP say they are working with search and rescue crews to try and locate the second man, both from the water and the air.

The missing man is described as Caucasian and in his 40s with a bald head and a scruffy beard. He was dressed in a blue and black checkered shirt and blue pants.

"As the search continues, we’re asking the public to please remain on the lookout and report anyone who appears on the shoreline who could be our missing person," Corp. Crystal Evelyn said in a statement Tuesday.

