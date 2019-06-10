Man OK after riding off cliff while dirt biking after drinking in Nanaimo

Rider allegedly admitted he’d consumed alcohol prior to middle-of-the-night ride

Nanaimo RCMP warn that booze and dirt bikes don’t go together, but that didn’t stop a man from combining them last week.

RCMP, Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance were called out shortly after 1 a.m. Friday to help rescue a man who’d lost his way while out for a ride on his 55 cc dirt bike and managed to survive a fall of more than 10 metres over the rock bluffs west of the Nanaimo Parkway and Fifth Street, according to police.

When officers arrived they found the 35-year-old Nanaimo man conscious and alert but suffering from several non-life threatening injuries. He told police he and a buddy were having some liquid refreshments and decided to take their bikes out for a ride.

At one point, he either lost control or turned left when he should have turned right, and ended up going over the edge of the cliff.

He was taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital by B.C. Ambulance paramedics for treatment and released later that morning.

“This individual is very lucky that he survived and survived the fall without significant, life-threatening injuries,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “For others, it is probably a good chance to remind themselves that going for a bike ride at any time with booze in your system is never a good idea.”

O’Brien said investigators, for a variety of reasons, were unable to pursue impaired driving charges in this case.

READ ALSO: Road safety week underlines impaired-driving dangers


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rider calls ‘Nascar of cycling road racing’ in Victoria a ‘tame race’
Next story
Northern Sea Wolf arrives a year late for open house in Port Hardy

Just Posted

Developer looks to demolish building remnants of downtown Victoria fire

Victoria staff recommend demolishing the former Plaza Hotel ‘as soon as possible’

Free Parking: Kids celebrate Kindness Day greeting B.C. Cancer Agency visitors with free parking

Oak Bay’s Kind Kids Club host inaugural Kindness Day

1,400 classic cars come to Victoria as Northwest Deuce Days return

After three-year hiatus, Northwest Deuce Days runs from July 18 to 21

Brazilian JiuJitsu fighters unlock warrior code at Van Isle Open

250 competitors across adult and kids’ divisions, some international players

Rider calls ‘Nascar of cycling road racing’ in Victoria a ‘tame race’

The Canadian Masters Cycling Championship results are in

WATCH: 7th annual World Oceans Day makes a splash at Fishermans Wharf

Education and fun combined for all-ages ocean-conservation event in Victoria

Man accidentally shot in stomach, near Princeton

Foul play is not suspected as the man wasn’t familiar with how the gun worked

Canada to ban single-use plastics in 2021

Less than 10 per cent of plastic used in Canada gets recycled

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

Ottawa passes law that bans whale and dolphin captivity

But bill exempts two places with existing cetaceans in captivity, including the Vancouver Aquarium

Making history: Where to watch the Toronto Raptors Game 5 of the NBA finals

Vancouver, Victoria, even Prince Rupert all have view parties

Record-breaking $65M Lotto Max prize up for grabs in Canada

It’s the biggest lottery jackpot ever available to be won in B.C.

Police respond to report of gunshots in Courtenay second day in a row

‘Bullets are flying in our tiny little neighbourhood’ says neighbour

Man OK after riding off cliff while dirt biking after drinking in Nanaimo

Rider allegedly admitted he’d consumed alcohol prior to middle-of-the-night ride

Most Read