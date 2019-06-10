Man OK after riding off cliff while dirt biking after drinking in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP warn that booze and dirt bikes don’t go together, but that didn’t stop a man from combining them last week.

RCMP, Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance were called out shortly after 1 a.m. Friday to help rescue a man who’d lost his way while out for a ride on his 55 cc dirt bike and managed to survive a fall of more than 10 metres over the rock bluffs west of the Nanaimo Parkway and Fifth Street, according to police.

When officers arrived they found the 35-year-old Nanaimo man conscious and alert but suffering from several non-life threatening injuries. He told police he and a buddy were having some liquid refreshments and decided to take their bikes out for a ride.

At one point, he either lost control or turned left when he should have turned right, and ended up going over the edge of the cliff.

He was taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital by B.C. Ambulance paramedics for treatment and released later that morning.

“This individual is very lucky that he survived and survived the fall without significant, life-threatening injuries,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “For others, it is probably a good chance to remind themselves that going for a bike ride at any time with booze in your system is never a good idea.”

O’Brien said investigators, for a variety of reasons, were unable to pursue impaired driving charges in this case.

