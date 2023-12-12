Man on bike exposes genitals to woman at university campus in Nanaimo

Incident took place the evening of Dec. 6

A suspect flashed his genitals and hurled obscenities at a woman in Nanaimo last week.

In a press release, Nanaimo RCMP said the incident took place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at the Vancouver Island University campus, while the woman was walking between buildings 205 and 210. The man is said to have approached the woman on bicycle, dismounted and “exposed his genitals to her, then said some vulgarities before getting back on his bike and riding away,” the press release stated.

Police, with assistance from VIU security, were able to obtain a grainy image of the suspect. He is described as a man in his mid-30s with a slim build, approximately 5-foot-7, and at the time of the incident he was wearing a grey tuque and dark clothing.

The woman is receiving support, the release noted.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at its non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, quoting file No. 2023-42339.

