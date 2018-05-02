The Victoria Fire Department was called to the scene at Gorge Road E. and Government St. for a reported person on fire. (FILE PHOTO)

Restaurant owner extinguishes man on fire at Gorge Rd. and Government St.

Witness calls for assistance for man behind restaurant, life-threatening injuries sustained

Police, fire and paramedics converged at the 600-block of Gorge Road E. at Government Street around noon Wednesday, responding to calls of a person on fire.

Lorie Jimenez is co-owner of the Sub Stop Shop, located at 680 Gorge Rd E. and said shortly after lunch a customer came running in through the back door.

“He came in and said ‘Oh there’s a man on fire! Do you have a fire extinguisher?’” she said.

Jimenez handed her husband, Jesse Jimenez, the fire extinguisher and he was able to put out the fire before police arrived on scene.

“I’m hoping he’s not injured too badly, but I don’t know, I didn’t see,” she said.

Police say officers arrived on scene and provided immediate assistance and first aid before the Victoria Fire Department and B.C. EHS paramedics arrived to provide further assistance.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are not speculating on how the fire began, but an investigation is underway.

