Man on scooter collides with, punches coyote in Vancouver’s Stanley Park

First responders attended to the injured man

A 44-year-old man had a run in with a coyote in Stanley Park this weekend, police said Monday (April 19).

According to Vancouver police, the man was riding his electric scooter on the Stanley Park seawall just before midnight on Sunday when he collided with a coyote, fell and injured his collarbone. While the man was on the ground injured, two coyotes started tugging at the man’s clothes.

The man punched one of the coyotes and flagged a passerby who called 911. Police, park rangers and paramedics assisted the injured man.

Wildlife

