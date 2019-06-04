Man pepper sprayed and robbed in downtown Victoria

The Victoria Police confirm that a man was attacked in downtown Victoria on Monday evening, before being robbed.
A man was approached by three people in the 500-block of Yates Street shortly after 7 p.m.
The group used pepper spray on him, and robbed him before running away.
Police were called to the scene around 7:20 p.m., but were not able to find the suspects.
The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information on this incident can call the Victoria Police Department non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, or call anonymously to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
