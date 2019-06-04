Man pepper sprayed and robbed in downtown Victoria

Police say three people approached a man in the 500-bock of Yates Street

A man was pepper-sprayed and robbed somewhere in the 500-block of Yates Street on Monday. (Google Maps)

The Victoria Police confirm that a man was attacked in downtown Victoria on Monday evening, before being robbed.

A man was approached by three people in the 500-block of Yates Street shortly after 7 p.m.

The group used pepper spray on him, and robbed him before running away.

Police were called to the scene around 7:20 p.m., but were not able to find the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information on this incident can call the Victoria Police Department non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, or call anonymously to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

