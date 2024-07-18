 Skip to content
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in fatal Whistler Village stabbing

Stabbing occurred after an altercation broke out between two groups in August 2021
240718-bpd-vancouvercourthouse
Dedaar Jhooty pleaded guilty on July 16, 2024 to manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of a person in Whistler Village in 2021.Provincial Court of B.C./Contributed to Black Press Media

A young man pleaded guilty to manslaughter in B.C. Provincial Court this week, for the fatal stabbing of a person in Whistler Village.

Dedaar Jhooty accepted his conviction in front of a North Vancouver court on Wednesday (July 16), almost three years after the deadly incident. 

RCMP were called to an area of Whistler Village on Aug. 14, 2021 after someone reported an altercation between two groups. Police say the victim and his friend had been waiting for a taxi when a fight broke out between them and another group of men. 

The victim was stabbed and died in hospital. They were later identified as 26-year-old Henry Garcia Molina.

Jhooty, then 22, was arrested for the crime about a year later on June 23, 2022. He now awaits sentencing. 

