Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in fatal Whistler Village stabbing

Stabbing occurred after an altercation broke out between two groups in August 2021

A young man pleaded guilty to manslaughter in B.C. Provincial Court this week, for the fatal stabbing of a person in Whistler Village.

Dedaar Jhooty accepted his conviction in front of a North Vancouver court on Wednesday (July 16), almost three years after the deadly incident.

RCMP were called to an area of Whistler Village on Aug. 14, 2021 after someone reported an altercation between two groups. Police say the victim and his friend had been waiting for a taxi when a fight broke out between them and another group of men.

The victim was stabbed and died in hospital. They were later identified as 26-year-old Henry Garcia Molina.

Jhooty, then 22, was arrested for the crime about a year later on June 23, 2022. He now awaits sentencing.

READ ALSO: 2 dead, 1 seriously injured in plane crash at Tofino airport

READ ALSO: Revelstoke remembers fallen firefighter 1 year later

