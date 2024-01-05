Man poses as parent, tries to lure child from B.C. daycare: Police

Vancouver police looking to speak with driver of Porsche that was in the area at time of incident

Vancouver police are investigating after claims that a man posed as a parent and tried to lure a five-year-old child from a daycare before Christmas.

Police released a composite sketch of the suspect and a surveillance image of a car seen in the area of the incident in hopes that witnesses would come forward with more information.

The child-luring is alleged to have happened around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 at an East Vancouver daycare, near Skeena Street, Sgt. Steve Addison explained on Friday (Jan. 5).

A man knocked on the door of the after-school home daycare and spoke to the daughter of the operator. He claimed to be the father of a five-year-old girl girl, referring to her by name.

Addison said the girl happened to be out of the house with daycare staff at that time, so he left without the child and “made a comment about calling the nanny.” Daycare staff became suspicious and reported the incident to Vancouver police after speaking with the child’s parents.

“Our investigators have worked with the girl’s family and daycare staff, conducted extensive neighbourhood canvasses for witnesses and video, and spoken with other families who use the daycareWe’ve confirmed that neither of the girl’s parents had come to pick her up that afternoon, and that nobody else should have been aware of the child-care arrangement.”

[gps-image name="35075063_web1_240105-BPD-VPD-child-luring-daycare_3.jpg"]He added who the man was is still a mystery, and the nature of the incident is a cause for concern.

The suspect is believed to be white, in his 30s and about six feet tall, with a medium build. He had stubble and was wearing a white, hooded sweatshirt when he was at the daycare.

“He was described as appearing clean and stylish,” reads a release from police.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who recognizes the man, as well as anyone who has information on the orange Porsche Macan that was in the neighbourhood around the time of the incident. Addison said police haven’t linked the car to the child-luring incident, but they believe the person driving may be able to help with the investigation.

