Victoria Police Department is warning the public after a man was pricked by an uncapped hypodermic needle in Beacon Hill park on Saturday night. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Man pricked by uncapped needle in Beacon Hill Park: VicPD

Incident occurred near woodchip trail path Saturday night

VicPD are warning the public after a hypodermic needle ended up pricking a man’s foot in Beacon Hill Park on Saturday night.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 22, the man was walking on the woodchip trail near Douglas Street and Avalon Road. The man stepped off the trail onto a dirt area when he felt a pain in his foot.

The man found out he had been pricked by an uncapped needle.

This warning comes just a few weeks after VicPD warned the public about another uncapped hypodermic needle that was tied to a railing in the same park.

VicPD continues to deploy extra officers in the Beacon Hill Park and Burnside Gorge neighbourhood for the remainder of August.

READ MORE: VicPD find used, uncapped needle tied to handrail in Beacon Hill Park

City of Victoria Victoria Police Department

More than 300 homes under evacuation alert due to wildfire in B.C.’s Slocan Valley

