Man provided dental care without a licence: Saanich police

Emmanuel Osaseri accused of working as a dental hygienist, college says he’s never been registered

A man faces fraud and other criminal charges as he’s accused of working as a dental hygienist without a licence.

Saanich police opened an investigation after receiving information in early January about a man acting as a dental hygienist.

With help from the British Columbia College of Oral Health Professionals (BCCOHP), Saanich police said its investigation found Emmanuel Osaseri was providing dental care without the proper training or licensing.

“Emmanuel Osaseri has never registered with the BC College of Oral Health Professionals (BCCOHP) and is not authorized to practise as a dental hygienist in this province,” the college said in a statement on Thursday.

Osaseri was charged on Wednesday (Jan. 10) with fraud under $5,000 and personation with intent to gain advantage. He was released with conditions that include not attending any place that provides dental services, unless he has a personal appointment.

Sgt. Damian Kowalewich said Saanich police moved swiftly to prevent Osaseri from providing further dental treatment and detectives took steps to intervene as soon as practicable.

The college says anyone who believes they received treatment from Osaseri can report it through an online form or by phone at 672-202-0448, or toll-free at 1-888-202-0448.

“Employers are responsible for ensuring that all the oral health care professionals they hire are registered/certified with BCCOHP,” said Dr. Chris Hacker, the dental college’s CEO. “They also need to be confident that anyone they refer patients to for care has been granted the authority to provide that care.”

The college added that unregistered practitioners present a risk because they haven’t demonstrated the skills, qualifications and knowledge to provide ethical and safe care in accordance with the standards set by BCCOHP.

The public can check the status of a dental hygienist, dentist or other oral health professional at BCCOHP’s online register, available here.

