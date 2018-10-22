Man reportedly exposing himself to Vancouver Island students

Incident happened Monday afternoon at Lake Trail middle school in Courtenay

Lake Trail Middle School staff have sent out an advisory to parents of students that a suspicious man was spotted outside the Courtenay school grounds Monday afternoon, reportedly fondling himself.

“Today at lunch, a small group of our students witnessed a 25-35-year-old man with short brown hair, exposing himself while walking behind our school grounds,” read the advisory. “The incident was immediately reported to the RCMP and they are investigating. Please make sure to be vigilant, travel in groups, and report any related suspicious behaviour to the police directly, as they are involved. Please do not hesitate to contact our school if you have any further questions. Any further information that we can share with you about the situation we will under the guidance and direction of the RCMP.”

RCMP could not be reached for comment, but the description is similar to that of a man who was the centre of an investigation last month, when a group of girls coming home from Lake Trail School allegedly witnessed a man masturbating in a Jeep Liberty.

No arrest was reported by RCMP in that incident.

Previous story
Canada Post strikes leaves small shops in the lurch as holidays approach: CFIB
Next story
Rotating Canada Post strikes begin in Victoria

Just Posted

Athlete who survived head-on collision offers GameChanger award for women

Victoria woman competed in an Ironman two years after doctors told her she wouldn’t walk

PHOTOS: Bear fishes for salmon in Goldstream Park

Each fall thousands of vistors head to the park to watch the annual salmon spawn

HarbourCats van ticketed at Braefoot Park

Braefoot association dinged $50 for parking baseball team’s van

Victoria resident unable to vote after a move across the Saanich border

Lucia Espino moved just a few blocks, but unable to vote in either municipality

MLA Andrew Weaver hosts town hall in Oak Bay

The event is Thursday at the Oak Bay Recreation Centre

Canada Post strikes leaves small shops in the lurch as holidays approach: CFIB

Rotating strikes began in Victoria, Edmonton, Halifax and Windsor

Trump vilifies caravan, says he’ll cut Central American aid

Despite Mexican efforts to stop them at the Guatemala-Mexico border, about 5,000 Central American migrants resumed their advance toward the U.S. border Sunday in southern Mexico.

Federal carbon tax rebates will exceed the cost for most people affected

Officials say 70 per cent of people in those provinces will get back more than they end up paying out as fuel costs rise to incorporate the carbon tax.

Rotating strike in Toronto will have ‘significant impact,’ says Canada Post

Canada Post union announces rotating strikes in four Canadian cities.

Cancelling Saudi Arabia arms deal would cost $1 billion: Trudeau

Canada has added its voice to global calls for answers, with Trudeau telling the CBC in an interview today that the Saudi government’s explanation of what happened lacks credibility.

Former B.C. sheriff caught in sex-related sting pleads guilty to lesser charge

Kevin Johnston will be sentenced on Nov. 6 for his role in communicating online with a person posing as a 14-year-old girl.

DFO investigating shooting of Vancouver Island sea lion

Rescued animal remains in critical condtion at Vancouver Aquarium after Ucluelet incident

Man reportedly exposing himself to Vancouver Island students

Incident happened Monday afternoon at Lake Trail middle school in Courtenay

WWE star Roman Reigns announces he has leukemia

Grappler formerly played in CFL

Most Read