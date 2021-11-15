Ronda Caron took this photo of the flood in Princeton. (Facebook)

Ronda Caron took this photo of the flood in Princeton. (Facebook)

Man rescued after being swept away in Princeton flood waters; caution urged near river banks

Waters continue to rise in Princeton from the Tulameen River

A Princeton man is safe after being swept into the Tulameen River about 11 p.m. on Sunday night (Nov. 4).

According to Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne, the man was watching the river near the Brown Bridge and somehow fell in before being swept away. He was safely rescued and is reported to be doing well.

The incident has prompted Coyne to ask people to stay away from the Brown Bridge, which is closed, as well as the river banks.

Water continues to rush down the streets of Princeton, flooding Senchurch Avenue and Lime Street.

At first, residents thought the water was receding earlier Monday morning, but by noon the Tulameen River appeared to be flowing even faster into the town.

Coyne said while the Tulameen River is responsible for the main flooding issue, the Similkameen River is also becoming a concern. There are now 300 properties on evacuation alert in the Tunnel area.

Another 5 to 10 mm of rain is forecast to fall in the Similkameen region on Monday and overnight. Winds gusting to 50 km/hr are also anticipated. Temperatures are expected to drop to -7 C overnight.

A boil notice advisory is being issued for the entire town of Princeton, despite Coyne stating it is believed the wells are protected.

READ MORE: ‘You will drown’: Princeton RCMP warn against driving through flood water

READ MORE: Princeton editor stranded as floods ravage community

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

floodingPrinceton

Previous story
VIDEO: Rainfall overwhelms wastewater system, prompts alert for Saanich, Oak Bay, Victoria
Next story
Residents evacuated from Qualicum Beach campground as flood waters rise

Just Posted

Flooding and bank instability has closed the northbound lane of the Malahat past Westshore Parkway Nov. 15, according to Emcon highway services. (Courtesy Emcon)
VIDEO: Flooding, mudslide hampering travel through southern Vancouver Island

Several BC Hydro outages have left Greater Victoria residents without power Nov. 15. (Black Press Media file photo)
Power outages begin as winds worsen across Greater Victoria

One couple was put up in a hotel by the managers of the Hidden Valley Seniors Park in Langford, after their mobile home was crushed by a falling tree Sunday. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Mobile homes damaged by falling tree in Langford seniors park

Heavy rains mean wastewater, stormwater system overloads in shoreline areas of Saanich, Oak Bay and Victoria. (Video courtesy of Daniel Sharp)
VIDEO: Rainfall overwhelms wastewater system, prompts alert for Saanich, Oak Bay, Victoria