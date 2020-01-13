Man rescued after daring dive to capture video footage of waves off Dallas Road

Emergency crews, witnesses work together to get man back to shore

A man was rescued from the ocean off Dallas Road after leaping in to get video footage of the waves. (Black Press Media File Photo)

A man attempting to capture “video footage of the waves” off Dallas Road was rescued from the ocean Sunday afternoon amidst various weather warnings for snow and wind.

Patrol officers from the Victoria Police Department were called to the 300-block of Dallas Road just after 3:30 p.m. after reports came in of a man in distress in the water. When police arrived they saw passersby attempting to reach a man in the water using a line.

Witnesses, paramedics, police and members of the Victoria Fire Department worked together to get the man out of the water and into an ambulance.

The man and several witnesses told police that he had been trying to capture video footage of the waves along Dallas Road and had “leapt into the water, despite the risks posed by the weather.”

According to police, waves were breaking over Dallas Road at the time the man entered the water. Police spoke with the man and “underscored the risks that his actions had placed both himself and others in.”

