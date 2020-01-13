A man was rescued from the ocean off Dallas Road after leaping in to get video footage of the waves. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Man rescued after daring dive to capture video footage of waves off Dallas Road

Emergency crews, witnesses work together to get man back to shore

A man attempting to capture “video footage of the waves” off Dallas Road was rescued from the ocean Sunday afternoon amidst various weather warnings for snow and wind.

Patrol officers from the Victoria Police Department were called to the 300-block of Dallas Road just after 3:30 p.m. after reports came in of a man in distress in the water. When police arrived they saw passersby attempting to reach a man in the water using a line.

READ ALSO: Snowstorm 2020: Here’s what you need to know to get around Greater Victoria today

Witnesses, paramedics, police and members of the Victoria Fire Department worked together to get the man out of the water and into an ambulance.

The man and several witnesses told police that he had been trying to capture video footage of the waves along Dallas Road and had “leapt into the water, despite the risks posed by the weather.”

According to police, waves were breaking over Dallas Road at the time the man entered the water. Police spoke with the man and “underscored the risks that his actions had placed both himself and others in.”

READ ALSO: BC Ferries cancels all remaining Sunday sailings between Greater Victoria and Metro Vancouver

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Skier dies after being caught in avalanche in Banff

Just Posted

Residents, businesses responsible for clearing snow

Most Greater Victoria sidewalks must be cleared of snow by 10 a.m.

Snowstorm 2020: Here’s what you need to know to get around Greater Victoria today

Greater Victoria roads ‘slushy with slippery sections’

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP respond to two collisions, drivers doing doughnuts in the snow

No reports of injuries in snow-related crashes

Three-sailing wait for ferries headed from Tsawwassen to Greater Victoria

Additonal sailings added after Sunday cancellations

One seriously injured in three-vehicle head-on crash near Tsawwassen ferry terminal

BC Ferries says there will be delays unloading

VIDEO: Vancouver Island stroke survivor using Jeopardy! to relearn reading ability

Retired teacher Joel Rosenau attempting to teach himself what he once taught others

Iran’s co-operation in crash probe ‘encouraging,’ safety chair says

Canadian investigators expected to get access to crash site near Tehran and remains of the plane

VIDEO: Businessman leads ‘Canada Strong’ campaign for Iran plane crash families

Founder of Toronto restaurant chain wants to help pay for victims’ funeral costs

Guilty verdict and life sentence stand for Abbotsford cop killer

‘Not criminally responsible’ hearing will no longer take place for Oscar Arfmann

Man convicted of killing B.C. toddler released on bail as he awaits appeal

There are numerous restrictions placed on Tallio outside of prison

B.C. First Nation ordered to pay $30,000 for ex-chief’s ‘vulgar’ remark

Former Nee Tahi Buhn councillor had filed complaint

If B.C. adopts year-round daylight time, each East Kootenay town would pick own time zone

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka stopped by a recent regional district meeting to explain

B.C. First Nation grants company temporary access to winterize pipeline site

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say agreement does not soften their position

Temperatures to plummet to -40 C in parts of B.C. amid bitter cold snap

Temperatures will ‘plummet to values not seen in years’

Most Read