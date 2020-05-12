Man says boy spit in his face while in bank lineup in Duncan

Social distancing during the COVID-19 crisis is causing tension for some people, resulting in incidents like a man in Duncan being spat on by an 11-year-old boy while standing in line at a bank. (File photo)

Al Cool couldn’t believe that an 11-year-old boy spat in his face during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis while standing in a line at a bank in Duncan.

Cool said the boy and his mother were standing behind him in the bank line and were not respecting the two-metre separation that is called for during the health crisis.

He said, while annoyed at the closeness, he didn’t say anything until the line up moved into the bank’s foyer.

“I’m an older guy and have recently had heart surgery, so I’m pretty vulnerable health wise and don’t want to catch coronavirus,” Cool said.

“The mom and the boy were right at my shoulder in the enclosed foyer so I asked that they step back. That’s when the boy spat at my face and body. I was horrified. The woman claimed that they were six feet away and left pretty quick when I started to complain.”

Cool said he reported the incident to the bank’s manager and she told him shortly after that his complaint was passed along to the bank’s security group for assessment.

“I also reported it to the police,” he said.

“I know the boy is a minor but what he did was aggravated assault and this can’t be allowed to happen, especially during COVID-19.”

A spokeswoman for the North Cowicgan/Duncan RCMP detachment said the incident is under investigation.

