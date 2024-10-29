Man sentenced to jail for pushing woman off cliff to her death in Nanaimo

Kyle Gordon Ordway sentenced to serve another two years in a federal prison

The man who admitted to killing a woman in Nanaimo by pushing her off a cliff has been sentenced to time in federal prison by a supreme court judge.

Kyle Gordon Ordway, 40, previously pleaded guilty in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo to manslaughter in the death of Amy Watts, who was 27. Justice Jennifer Power sentenced him to four years in jail, less time served, but a final sentencing decision about how the sentence would be served was delayed to give the judge time to review a report she'd ordered detailing factors in Ordway's early life that may have impacted his life and behaviours as an adult.

On Monday, Oct. 28, Powers rendered her final decision on the remaining time Ordway will spend in prison. After factoring in time served, he will serve another two years and one day, which means he will serve his remaining time in federal prison instead of a provincial facility.

Basil McCormick, Crown counsel, and Bobby Movassaghi, defence counsel, had entered a joint submission and the judge's decision was in line with what they recommended.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Ordway and Watts were involved in a relationship that included violence and drug use. Watts was last seen alive the night of May 7, 2021. Ordway subsequently told acquaintances that they had been in an argument and he had pushed her down a cliff near Nanaimo city hall. The victim's body was recovered four weeks later. Head injuries from blunt-force trauma, which could be consistent with a fall from a considerable elevation, were determined to be the reason for death, an autopsy found.

In 2023, Ordway was convicted for an unrelated charge of assault causing bodily harm, for an offence against a different woman – an incident Movassaghi told the court Watts was involved with – and sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Additional conditions to Ordway's sentence include a lifetime ban from possessing firearms and restricted weapons, he must submit a sample of his DNA and he is also prohibited from having any contact with Watts's mother.

"I know that you are going to be living the rest of your life with the consequences of your actions," Power said. "I do wish you success as you embark upon your rehabilitation."