Police are reminding the public to be careful crossing bridges after a man was seriously injured after falling from the Johnson Street Bridge. (City of Victoria photo)

Man seriously injured after fall from Johnson Street Bridge

Police say incident stands as public safety reminder

A man is facing serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after falling from Victoria’s Johnson Street Bridge Saturday night.

Around 11:40 p.m. the Victoria Police Department responded to a report of a man having fallen off the bridge. According to Const. Matt Rutherford, it appeared the man had leaned on the railing and fell to the ground below the bridge.

“Incidents like this serve as a good opportunity to remind people to be safe, be aware and take caution while crossing bridge,” Rutherford said in an email.

In December a man died after climbing the railing of the Johnson Street Bridge, losing his balance and falling to the water below. The incident led the City of Victoria to conduct an investigation into the safety of the bridge, which has safety railings, gates and lighting. The City completed independent safety reviews with support from third-party experts.

READ ALSO: Man dies after fall from Johnson Street Bridge

READ ALSO: Man falls 20 feet off B.C. bridge onto pile of rocks while pulling dangerous stunt

Man seriously injured after fall from Johnson Street Bridge

Police say incident stands as public safety reminder

