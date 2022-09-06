Man serving time for arson, robbery wanted after failing to return to a Victoria halfway house

Brandon White is wanted after failing to return to a Victoria halfway house. (Courtesy Victoria Police Department)

Victoria police are asking the public to look out for wanted man Brandon White.

White is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after failing to return to a halfway house in Victoria.

He is serving a more than three-year federal sentence for robbery, arson, break and enter, and disguise with intent.

White is described as a 39-year-old Caucasian man with brown hair and eyes, who is 5’10” and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

He may be driving a white Toyota Corolla with B.C. license plate BV8 67C.

The Victoria Police Department asks anyone who sees White to call 911 and not approach him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

