Lonnie Hryhroka passed away after a workplace logging accident severely injured him on April 13. (Barbara Paige Labbey photo)

Man severely injured logging on northern Vancouver Island dies 2 weeks later

Lonnie Hryhroka was 46-years-old when the accident happened near Nimpkish Lake

A man who was severely injured two weeks ago (April 13) in a workplace logging accident on northern Vancouver Island has died.

Lonnie Hryhroka was 46 when the accident happened near Vernon Camp, which is near the south end of Nimpkish Lake, roughly 31 kilometres from the Town of Port McNeill.

On a GoFundMe page that was started by Hryhroka’s family, his wife Barbara Paige Labbey noted he broke 16 bones in his spine, had kidney failure and was receiving blood transfusions.

Hryhroka succumbed to his injuries at the North Island Hospital in Campbell River on Monday, April 25, according to a post from Labbey on social media.

“He will be missed by all who love him so much,” she wrote. “He was a gentleman in a true sense of the word. RIP our beautiful angel.”

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of our brother Lonnie Hryhroka,” said the USW 1-1937 steelworkers union on Facebook. “Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends, colleagues and members of the Local 1-1937.”

The GoFundMe page has raised $7,000 of a $20,000 goal for the family as of April 27.

