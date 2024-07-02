Man shot at after B.C. road rage incident, RCMP looking for witnesses

Mercedes driver cut off by Kia driver, passenger shot at van

Richmond RCMP is investigating a suspected incident of road rage that ended in one man being shot at.

Just before 6:15 p.m. Friday (June 28), Mounties were called to the 5500-block of Hollybridge Way for reports of shots fired.

Richmond RCMP say the victim was driving his white Mercedes van near Alderbridge Way and No. 3 Road when he was cut off by a white Kia. The Mercedes driver pulled up next to the Kia at the intersection of Alderbridge Way and Lansdowne Road and shouted at the driver.

According to the victim, police said in the news release, the passenger in the Kia responded by allegedly shooting at him with a gun. The Kia then drove away and was last seen travelling eastbound on Lansdowne Road.

Richmond RCMP found evidence consistent with a shooting.

The man wasn't hit by any bullets, but he was injured from the shattered glass on his driver-side window.

Insp. Michael Cohee said Richmond RCMP will "go to every length possible" to identify the suspect in the shooting.

“This was a reckless and brazen act which could have caused serious injury or worse to the victim or any pedestrian or motorist in the area," he said.

Richmond RCMP is now looking for any witnesses or dash-cam footage who were in the area between 6 and 6:30 p.m. on June 28. They are asked to contact police at 604-278-1212, with file number 2024-20250.