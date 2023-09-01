Man shot in suspected targeted shooting in central Vancouver Island

Port Alberni RCMP are still looking for suspect vehicle seen leaving the area

An RCMP forensics team gathers evidence from a trailer parked behind the Wintergreen Apartments on Fourth Avenue in Port Alberni on Sept. 1, 2023 following an early-morning targeted shooting. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

One man was taken to hospital following a shooting early on Friday, Sept. 1 in Port Alberni.

Port Alberni RCMP responded to a report of a man that was shot in a back alley in the 3600-block of Fourth Avenue. The man was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“Initial information gathered is leading investigators to believe this was a targeted attack,” says Cpl. Alex Bérubé, spokesperson for the BC RCMP.

Frontline officers arrived and contained the area and spoke with witnesses. Investigators with Port Alberni RCMP General Investigation Section and a police service dog searched the area. The Forensic Identification Section team was still on scene in late morning, searching a trailer in behind the Wintergreen Apartments. The alley between Fourth and Fifth Avenues from Burde to Bute streets was cordoned off and police units watching the area.

No arrests had been made by midday Friday. Police are looking for an older model black Dodge pickup truck that was seen leaving the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information, including video surveillance or dash cam video is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.