Man shot to death in front of Alberta Walmart

A 69-year-old man was shot to death in front of Red Deer’s south Walmart Friday evening.

“Preliminary information suggests that this was a targeted shooting, and, as the incident has concluded, there is no further danger to the general public,” said RCMP Friday night.

“Members have determined that shots were fired in the front entrance of the store.

“There are online reports stating multiple victims, but we can confirm that this is incorrect.”

A dozen police cars blocked off all access to Walmart’s parking lot and police tape was strung up along the south end of the lot.

“I was just about to leave the store and someone said, ‘Everyone down and away from the glass. Nobody leaves the store,’ ” said shopper Corinne Smyl Lawson.

Smyl Lawson said an employee told her what had happened.

“One of the employees said someone had been shot in the chest,” she said.

Shoppers and staff were not allowed to take their vehicles from the lot.

Around 8:30 p.m., people in the store were allowed to leave through a back door.

“The store went into total lockdown,” said Smyl Lawson.

“We (saw) nothing that happened on the outside.”

RCMP said in a news release shortly before 10 p.m. that members from surrounding detachments supported the response.

“The area is contained and it is no longer an active scene,” said RCMP. “The scene will be barricaded as members conduct the investigation.”

Smyl Lawson credited Walmart staff for their cool response to the emergency.

“You know what? Walmart employees handled it great. All the patrons in the store were wonderful. There was great support. Everybody is very calm in there.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
University of Victoria holds a collection of 20,000 LP records, even after massive auction
Next story
VIDEO: Trudeau to be lower profile, more business-like in second mandate

Just Posted

University of Victoria holds a collection of 20,000 LP records, even after massive auction

More than 5,000 records were auctioned off to make room for more media options

Salmon counters ‘disappointed’ with 119 cohos in Colquitz this season

Long-time volunteer blames predators, sediment contamination for lower numbers

Victoria International Airport likely won’t see two-million passengers in 2019

Grounding of Boeing 737-8 MAX in March among the reasons behind the drop

UPDATED: Tenants of 11-storey Langford building ‘strongly advised’ to relocate after report confirms structural, safety issues

City of Langford to help tenants find temporary, permanent accommodation

Downtown Victoria welcomes the Lights of Wonder holiday village

The free light display and market is open at Centennial Square until Jan. 4

VIDEO: One person dead as winter storm wreaks havoc on southern B.C. highways

70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the Coquihalla Highway

Feds won’t let resistant premiers scuttle municipal handgun bans: PM

The government will push ahead with plans to prevent smuggling of pistols into Canada

Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie in Canada for the holidays

For security reasons Buckingham Palace will not be releasing any further details

Man shot to death in front of Alberta Walmart

Staff and shoppers were not allowed to leave store for some time as police investigated

VIDEO: Trudeau to be lower profile, more business-like in second mandate

While he does not plan to stop talking about values entirely, Trudeau wants to focus on ‘concrete things’

VIDEO: Wind storm of 2018 leads today’s top three

Selection of stories for Dec. 20

B.C. delays wood waste penalties in coastal forest industry crisis

Coastal stumpage fees to be slashed as strike, layoffs drag on

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Dec. 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Will you be travelling over the holidays?

Stockings hung by the fireplace, the smell of turkey wafting through the… Continue reading

Most Read