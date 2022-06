Crime Stoppers released the male suspect’s photo on Tuesday

Police are looking to identify a suspect connected to a bear spray incident in Saanich. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)

Saanich police are looking to identify a male suspect who allegedly bear sprayed someone after he was reportedly caught illegally entering a vehicle.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers released photos of the suspect on Tuesday.

Anyone with information can report what they know anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

