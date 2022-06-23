Man sought for reportedly touching underage girls at Saanich Peninsula restaurant

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP are looking to identify this man as he's a suspect who reportedly touched two underage girls at a Central Saanich restaurant on June 13. (Courtesy of Sidney/North Saanich RCMP)
Sidney/North Saanich RCMP are looking to identify this man as he’s a suspect who reportedly touched two underage girls at a Saanich Peninsula restaurant on June 13. (Courtesy of Sidney/North Saanich RCMP)Sidney/North Saanich RCMP are looking to identify this man as he’s a suspect who reportedly touched two underage girls at a Saanich Peninsula restaurant on June 13. (Courtesy of Sidney/North Saanich RCMP)
Police say this grey Dodge Ram truck belonged to a suspect who reportedly touched two underage girls at a Saanich Peninsula restaurant on June 13. (Courtesy of Sidney/North Saanich RCMP)Police say this grey Dodge Ram truck belonged to a suspect who reportedly touched two underage girls at a Saanich Peninsula restaurant on June 13. (Courtesy of Sidney/North Saanich RCMP)

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who reportedly touched two underage girls at a Saanich Peninsula restaurant earlier this month.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP said the incident happened on the afternoon of June 13 at a restaurant in the 2400-block of Mount Newton Cross Road.

The man reportedly spoke with the two girls briefly before he “inappropriately touched them,” police said in a news release. Photos of the suspect and his vehicle, a grey Dodge Ram pickup truck that had damage to the right-side chrome running boards, were released Wednesday night.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man around the age of 40 who had short and light-coloured hair and a thin build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a faded green baseball cap, eyeglasses, a black long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and grey and blue Nike running shoes.

Police are asking that anyone with information that could help identify the man call the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931.

READ: Crown uses trial evidence to dispute defense’s claims during Andrew Berry’s appeal

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Peninsula

Previous story
B.C. fish farm licences outside Discovery Islands renewed until at least spring 2023

Just Posted

Const. Dan Steffes and Const. Ravi Gunasinghe of Sidney/North Saanich RCMP joined students from LAU,WELNEW Tribal School on June 7 to raise awareness about traffic safety along West Saanich Road as part of an ICBC campaign that sees children draw pictures. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Campaign to slow down traffic near WSANEC school picks up momentum

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP are looking to identify this man as he's a suspect who reportedly touched two underage girls at a Central Saanich restaurant on June 13. (Courtesy of Sidney/North Saanich RCMP)
Man sought for reportedly touching underage girls at Saanich Peninsula restaurant

Arnie Hamilton reached out to his friend who owns a printing company and designed the car decals himself. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Coldwood resident takes to streets for Ukraine

Andrew Berry, centre, appears in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. He’s appealing his double murder conviction for killing his two young daughters in his home on Christmas Day 2017. (Felicity Don/The Canadian Press)
Crown uses trial evidence to dispute defense’s claims during Andrew Berry’s appeal