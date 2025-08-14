Man stabbed 9 times in B.C. released from hospital, suspect still in custody

Staff Sgt. Simon Scott shares quarterly report with city council

A man stabbed nine times in a June 19 incident has been released from hospital, while the person arrested for the attack remains in custody.

Salmon Arm Staff. Sgt. Simon Scott provided this update in a quarterly report presentation to city council.

"In June, members responded to a stabbing in 400 block of third street SE in Salmon Arm," said Scott at the Aug. 11 council meeting. "When our members arrived on scene we located a male with nine stab wounds being tended to by civilians."

A suspect at the scene initially resisted arrest. Scott said he "assaulted one of our officers, but he was eventually arrested without anybody getting seriously hurt."

The suspect remains in custody charged with multiple offences.

Scott began his report for the April 1 to June 30 quarter with an update on staffing. He said the detachment was operating at 88 per cent with 23 members. A constable vacancy was expected to be filled in the fall. Scott was also able to fill his former job, with Sgt. Dale Jackson joining the Salmon Arm detachment. Jackson comes from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Another person has been hired to fill a city/administrative vacancy. Later, Scott introduced two new constables, Jordan Kealty and Dave Smith.

Over the latest quarter, Salmon Arm RCMP responded to 1,987 calls for service – 258 less than what was received in the same quarter of 2024. While calls were down, some numbers went up, including files for auto theft within the city, which went from seven to nine (though rural auto theft dropped from nine to three), drug investigations (five to 16), motor vehicle collisions (38 to 48) and impaired driving (three to 10). Trending downwards were assaults (37 to 29), sexual offences (10 to 9), break and enters (14 to seven) and thefts from vehicles (13 to four). Property crime also dropped from 209 files to 168.

Files involving alcohol and drugs dropped in number from 351 to 211, while mental health related calls dropped from 151 to 118.

Regarding traffic enforcement, Salmon Arm RCMP conducted 399 documented traffic stops over the quarter, with seven drivers being charged. There was also 13 collisions involving damage over $10,000, injury and/or fatality.

Scott said officers also kept busy with community engagement, including keeping an eye out for grads, foot patrols, a public frauds and scams presentation, the Shuswap Emergency Expo at the airport and the demolition derby.

In addition to the June 19 stabbing, another investigative highlight of the quarter was the discovery of Nicole Bell's remains. Bell went missing in September 2017, and Scott said E-Division Major Crime became the lead on that investigation once the identity was confirmed.