Man stabbed in B.C. home invasion, 15-year-old arrested at the scene

Rossland teenager taken into custody then released to his parents, second suspect sought

A 26-year-old man from Beaver Falls was hospitalized with stab wounds following a violent home invasion early Saturday morning in Rossland.

Police say the incident appears to be targeted and are asking the public for help identifying a suspect and accomplice who remain at large.

Trail and Greater District RCMP responded at approximately 2:10 a.m. on May 3 to a report of a home invasion at a residence in the 1900 block of Nevada Street.

According to investigators, two masked individuals armed with knives forced their way into the home and attacked the victim. The man, along with two other residents, fought back.

One of the intruders fled the scene, while the second was restrained by the residents until police arrived.

The victim was transported by ambulance to the Trail hospital with stab wounds described by police as non-life-threatening. He is expected to recover.

Police arrested a 15-year-old Rossland male at the scene. He was taken into custody and later released to his parents after appearing before a provincial court judge.

Investigators say the attack was not random.

“We believe this attack was targeted and the assailants and victim knew each other,” said Sgt. Mike Wicentowich of the Trail RCMP. “Home invasions involving violence are extremely rare in our area, and we do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.”

Police are still searching for the second assailant and a suspected accomplice.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Trail RCMP detachment at 250-364-2566.

The investigation remains ongoing.