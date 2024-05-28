Man stabbed multiple times in the chest in downtown Nanaimo

Police say stabbing occurred during altercation over alleged theft

One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and another was taken into custody following a stabbing in downtown Nanaimo this morning.

RCMP, Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance were called to the area of Cavan Street and Victoria Road shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28.

Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, said multiple officers arrived on scene to find a man who had been stabbed multiple times to the upper body.

“Based on a description provided to police while responding, they located a 39-year-old individual who was arrested for the stabbing,” O’Brien said.

He said the stabbing resulted from an altercation over an alleged theft, and the two men who were known to one another.

“There was an altercation between the two, during which point a knife was produced and the victim was stabbed multiple times in the chest,” O’Brien said.

The 35-year-old victim was taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for treatment of what O’Brien described as serious injuries.

An RCMP police dog service team was called to the scene to search for the knife used in the assault.

