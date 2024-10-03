 Skip to content
Man stabbed to death in Vancouver, woman in custody

Police says person in custody and victim knew each other
The Canadian Press
A Vancouver Police Department (VPD) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. Police in Vancouver are investigating a homicide after a man was stabbed at a residential building in the city’s east. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Police in Vancouver say they’re investigating a homicide after a man was stabbed at a residential building in the city’s Eastside.

A statement from investigators says officers responded shortly after midnight Thursday.

They say 34-year-old Brian Clayton died before being taken to hospital.

Police say a 27-year-old woman was arrested and is in custody but they did not release information about any charges she may be facing.

The statement says police believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the homicide unit.

