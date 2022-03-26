Police are seeking witnesses after a man was stabbed at The Well Pub in Nanaimo the night of March 25. (News Bulletin file)

Police are seeking witnesses after a man was stabbed at The Well Pub in Nanaimo the night of March 25. (News Bulletin file)

Man stable after suffering multiple stab wounds at pub in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP seek witnesses, video footage after altercation at The Well Pub night of March 25

A Nanaimo man is in stable condition after sustaining critical injuries after being stabbed at The Well Pub Friday night, say police.

Police responded to a disturbance at the bar on Victoria Avenue at 6:18 p.m. March 25, which involved two groups of people involved in a fight, said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, and where an injured man was found in the parking lot.

“He had been assaulted and received multiple stab wounds,” said O’Brien. “He was transported by ambulance to the hospital, later transported to a hospital in Victoria where he’s in stable condition. There were several vehicles involved. We are currently searching for those, with upwards of four to five people who were involved in the altercation. We don’t know what, if any, relationship existed between the two and what precipitated the attack.”

O’Brien said the victim is from Nanaimo and in his late 20s.

Police can’t reveal the makes and models of the vehicles, said O’Brien, but he is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has any video footage call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 citing file number 2022-10099.

READ ALSO: Suspect in Nanaimo stabbing faces assault charges


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPstabbing

Previous story
Soundings show low herring numbers in Strait of Georgia
Next story
RCMP issue Amber Alert for children abducted from Fort St. John

Just Posted

UVic Vikes track and field team members David Waller, Benjamin Seshadri, Anton Kuipers and Jack Boden stand atop the podium following their win in the 4 x 800-metre relay at the Canada West University Championships in Winnipeg. (Courtesy of University of Victoria)
UVic track earn two gold, five medals at Canada West Championships

The RCMP released photos of Liam Ballamy, Myra Ballamy, Dawn Ballamy, Jason Dalrymple and their olive green 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee. (BC RCMP photos)
RCMP issue Amber Alert for children abducted from Fort St. John

The City of Victoria’s Arts and Culture sector is vital for attracting tourists, said Mayor Lisa Helps a press release’s justification of their new grant program. Members of the New York dance troupe STOMP are pictured performing at the Atrium on Blanshard Street in 2013. (Don Denton/News staff)
City of Victoria targets Arts and Culture venues with $400,000 grant program

Langford has chosen five city staff members to serve as election officers for the upcoming municipal election in October. the upcoming municipal election. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
Langford names staffers as municipal election officers