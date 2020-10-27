Man steals $120 worth of Sharpies from Oak Bay Village

Oak Bay Police. (Black Press File Photo)

Somewhere in the Victoria area is a man in possession of $120 in Sharpie pens stolen from Oak Bay Avenue last week.

On Oct. 22, Oak Bay Police received a theft complaint from the Pharmasave regarding the pens. The man was seen fleeing westbound on Oak Bay Avenue. He was captured on surveillance cameras and is described as a white man approximately 30 years old, wearing black ripped jeans, a white T-shirt and a grey Under Armour hat.

The theft is one of the calls reported to the Oak Bay Police between Oct. 18 and 25.

Police arrested an intoxicated man who fled the Oak Bay Village restaurant he was at on Oct. 21. Police managed to nab the man a few blocks away though he was subsequently combative with the attending officer.

“He was arrested for being intoxicated in a public place,” said Deputy Chief Mark Fisher. “While being transported to cells the male continued to hit his head against the divider.”

The male was then apprehended under the Mental Health Act and attended the hospital for a mental health assessment.

A concerning daytime residential break-in was reported on Oct. 19 from a home in the 500-block of Victoria Avenue. The suspect entered from the ground level back door and stole several items.

“The homeowners were not home at the time of the incident,” Fisher said. “Saanich Police Forensic Identification Section attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.”

Another break-in was reported overnight on Oct. 20 where someone entered a business in the 2900-block of Foul Bay Road.

“The suspect forcibly entered through the back door and stole an iPad mini,” Fisher said. “The surveillance camera did not capture the suspect inside the premise.”

Oak Bay Police responded to a suspicious male on Oct. 19 cruising the 2000-block of Lansdowne Road by bicycle. A resident called to say he was riding slowly and looking at houses and parked cars. He is also described as a white male, about, 30 years old, and approximately 5’10” with a slim build. He possibly has a shaved head and was wearing a black baseball cap, black backpack and is heavily tattooed with a black tattoo on his neck.

A bicycle was reported stolen on Oct. 19 from in front of the Oak Bay Marina gift shop where it was locked. It is described as a red Renegade 3.5 trail bicycle with an approximate value of $200.

Oak Bay Police observed a vehicle driving near Foul Bay Road and Crescent Road on Oct. 25 with no front or rear licence plates. The driver was prohibited from driving, the vehicle was impounded for seven days, and the driver is expected in court.

Police ask anyone with information regarding these or any crime, to phone Oak Bay Police at 250-592-2424 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

