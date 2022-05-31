Security camera footage of a suspect sought by police in an incident on Victoria Day 2022 in Sidney, B.C., during which several items were stolen from a hotel with the suspect then stealing a car with keys snatched from a stolen purse. (Screencap)

Security camera footage of a suspect sought by police in an incident on Victoria Day 2022 in Sidney, B.C., during which several items were stolen from a hotel with the suspect then stealing a car with keys snatched from a stolen purse. (Screencap)

Man steals car from Sidney hotel on Victoria Day in peculiar crime spree

RCMP are looking for a man in his mid-30s, who stole items in broad daylight from a Sidney hotel

A man hid in plain sight as he stole several items from a Sidney hotel while also unsuccessfully trying to rob a liquor store before fleeing in a stolen car, said to be later recovered in downtown Victoria.

The spree of events happened at the Victoria Airport Travelodge on Victoria Day (May 23) sometime betweeen 11:30 a.m. and noon.

It’s believed the man jumped a fence between the hotel’s pool area and a nearby gas station, before entering the building. From there, he stole a staff member’s wallet from a housekeeping cart, as well as two other purses.

“My understanding on the timeline is that he wandered next door to our liquor store with these purses, tried to steal a bottle of Jack Daniel’s,” hotel general manager Nick Coates said, adding that when a store clerk confronted the man, he handed him the bottle and walked away.

Using keys in one of the purses, the man went on to steal a car, which was later found abandoned in the downtown core.

Coates said the hotel was able to gather security footage from around the hotel and shared it with other hotels in the Greater Victoria area, leading to the suspect being identified. Sidney/North Saanich RCMP Cpl. Andres Sanchez confirmed that police are working to locate and arrest the person, who has not been identified as they have not been charged.

When asked whether this incident can be connected to staff shortages, Coates said it was a crime of opportunity.

“If you think about it, that’s the best time, ” he said. “People don’t know if you are a guest in the hotel. You could be anybody and people are busy doing their jobs. Doing it right under their noses is the best way to do criminal activity.”

Coates said the key takeaway is to keep office doors closed and locked all the time.

RELATED: Three hospitalized after stabbing incident in North Saanich

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
Police identify body found in waters off Nanaimo this month
Next story
Dog discovered near Kelowna with gunshot wounds expected to make full recovery

Just Posted

Security camera footage of a suspect sought by police in an incident on Victoria Day 2022 in Sidney, B.C., during which several items were stolen from a hotel with the suspect then stealing a car with keys snatched from a stolen purse. (Screencap)
Man steals car from Sidney hotel on Victoria Day in peculiar crime spree

Al Smith, executive director of the Saanich Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, shows where a homeless person living behind the building plugged in electric bike, a move that blew up the battery of the bicycle and set part of the building on fire. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Blown electric bike battery sets Chamber building on fire in North Saanich

The Saanich Police Department hope to get a statement from the victim in a May 25 assault to allow for charges to be laid against the suspect. (Photo courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)
Woman assaulted in Saanich identified, new charges could be laid against suspect

Several vessels out of the Royal Victoria Yacht Club finished the race including Light Scout that finished fifth in the Cape Flattery Race. (John Clarke photo)
PHOTOS: Swiftsure sets sail near Victoria dedicated to longtime leader