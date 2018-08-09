Police are asking for help in identifying this man, who is a suspect in a robbery and assault that occurred Aug. 3 at an Abbotsford business.

B.C. man steals Magic cards, punches customer in the face

Police seek help in identifying suspect in Abbotsford incident

The Abbotsford Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a robbery and assault that occurred on Friday, Aug. 3.

Police say that at about 4 p.m. that day, a man entered a business in the 2600 block of Gladys Avenue, where he asked to see “Dual Lands” cards for the game Magic: The Gathering.

Staff showed the man a binder containing about $30,000 in cards. He then grabbed the binder and ran off, but was chased by a customer.

The suspect ended up dropping the binder and punched the customer in the face.

The suspect is described as Asian, 30 years old, six feet tall and 200 pounds. He was wearing a long black shirt, grey track pants and a black hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225, text abbypd (222973) or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
Maple Ridge family survives third Indonesian earthquake
Next story
Snakes rattling up trouble for wildfire crews near Keremeos

Just Posted

NICU reunion a precious reminder for families, hospital staff

More than 100 families came together for annual event

Removal of Macdonald statue prompts confusion over City process

Coun. Coleman: We have made people very angry in this process and that has not been helpful.

Multi-vehicle crash on Pat Bay Highway

Four drivers taken to hospital after high-speed collision

Baseball’s HarbourCats wind up WCL season with loss to Pickles

Victoria needed a win to make the league playoffs, now looks ahead to 2019

Tide, winds delay marathon swim across Juan de Fuca Strait

Susan Simmons and her team need to wait for the perfect day for such a long swim

Blizzards support B.C. kids

Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen today!

Is B.C.’s heat wave hot enough to bake cookies?

Can the sun bake chocolate chip cookie dough left on a tray inside a vehicle?

Former Burns Lake mayor faces 10 new sex-related charges

Luke Strimbold faces 29 counts of sex-related crimes

B.C. wildfires 2018: Fire crews battle blazes across the region

There are 2,500 firefighters from B.C. and beyond battling blazes in all B.C. fire centres

Ultramarathon through B.C.’s Cascade Mountains cancelled due to wildfires

193-kilometre race course from Keremeos to Manning Park on hold until next year

Maple Ridge family survives third Indonesian earthquake

Logan Lay has brain cancer and was on bucket-list trip with her family

B.C. man steals Magic cards, punches customer in the face

Police seek help in identifying suspect in Abbotsford incident

B.C. diver at Thai cave rescue won’t speculate on which actor should play him in movie

Eric Brown said most rescue dives he’s been involved with were to recovery bodies.

Telegraph Creek wildfires merge into one

Wind shift offers chance to secure southern flank of 28,000-hectare blaze

Most Read