Man struck and killed on the Pat Bay Highway

A DriveBC highway camera at Mount Newton Cross Road in Central Saanich captured part of the emergency response to the scene of a fatal pedestrian collision Wednesday night. (DriveBC)

A man in his mid-30s has died after being struck by a vehicle on the Pat Bay Highway Wednesday night.

At around 10:30 p.m. April 25, Central Saanich Police were called to a section of Highway 17 between Mount Newton Cross Road and Island View Road, where people were assisting the man. He had been apparently struck by a vehicle heading south. He was rushed to Victoria General Hospital but, according to a police media release, medical staff were unable to save him.

Police stated that the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and helped police with their investigation.

According to Sergeant Greg Johnson, the man was struck while crossing the highway along the stretch noted fror its many billboards. The area is approximately 250 to 300 metres from a pedestrian overpass at Mount Newton Cross Road itself.

Johnson added there is a footpath in that area that starts on one side of the highway at a section of the Lochside Trail and continues on the other. The circumstances of the incident are still under investigation, he said.

Traffic analysts from the Saanich Police Department were called in to assist Central Saanich Police with scene reconstruction. The highway’s southbound lanes were diverted along Central Saanich Road for a period of time during the night, to allow investigators to work.