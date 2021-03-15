Police in Nanaimo gather up firearms confiscated following an alleged assault in Harewood on the weekend. (Photo courtesy Brendan Michael Hansen)

Man struck with gun, suspect restrained by bystanders in ‘chaotic’ incident in Nanaimo

One man taken to hospital, two people arrested following altercation Sunday in Harewood

A report of an assault with a weapon in Nanaimo led to discovery of a loaded firearm on the weekend.

RCMP responded at about 5 p.m. Sunday, March 14, to a report of a man assaulting another man in a business’s parking lot in Harewood.

According to an RCMP press release, when police arrived on scene at Seventh Street and Bruce Avenue, they found several bystanders had been able to disarm the suspect, who had allegedly struck the victim repeatedly with a firearm. They’d also managed to prevent the 39-year-old suspect from fleeing the scene on his motorcycle.

Police spoke with several witnesses and the victim and determined the suspect had apparently initiated a confrontation with the victim. During the melee, the victim was struck several times with a firearm and other items. A 29-year-old woman was also arrested for her involvement in the altercation.

Officers seized a loaded rifle and an unloaded handgun along with several knives.

The 50-year-old victim was transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The male suspect was arrested for assault with a weapon, uttering threats and a number of firearm-related charges. He was scheduled to appear in provincial court in Nanaimo on Monday, March 15. The female suspect was released from custody and further investigation will determine if charges are warranted, say police.

“This was a chaotic scene and officers are confident that without the assistance of the bystanders this incident could have turned tragic,“ said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

