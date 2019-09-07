A man suing the City of Victoria and the Victoria Police Department will be in court on Sept. 9. Martin Waterman says he wants to show his daughter that if you don’t fight back in life when you’ve been wronged, people will bully you. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Man sues Victoria Police for alleged unlawful arrest that happened almost a decade ago

Arrest occurred after allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct were raised

A Victoria man, representing himself, is suing the City of Victoria and two Victoria police officers for an alleged wrongful arrest that took place almost 10 years ago.

Martin Phillip Waterman first filed a civil claim on Nov. 30, 2012 after he was arrested by police two years earlier. According to a Supreme Court judgment, posted online last week, the arrest occurred after allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct were raised by his then seven-year-old daughter to a representative of the Ministry of Children and Family Development.

Waterman told Black Press Media the allegations came from his ex-wife, who had “physical and mental ailments.”

Det. Mark Knoop of VicPD was assigned to investigate. He interviewed Waterman’s daughter and as a result Waterman was arrested by a different officer, Cory Moore, without warrant on Nov. 30, 2010. Waterman was held and interviewed by the police for about four hours and subsequently released and no charges were ever laid.

Const. Matt Rutherford, public affairs for VicPD, could not confirm whether the two officers are still employed by the police force, adding that he could not provide any further comments until the case has been resolved in court.

READ ALSO: B.C. woman loses bid to sue for negligence in residential school sex assault

The civil claim has been in front of the courts a number of times. Waterman’s first claim, in 2012, contained allegations of false arrest, false imprisonment, abuse of process, assault, battery and defamation. From there, Justice Winteringham stated that Waterman “took virtually no steps to prosecute his claim from 2012 to 2015.” A application to dismiss was filed, but a different judge ruled a trial date must be set by a certain date and pursuant to that order, trial was set for Sept. 25, 2017.

Two weeks before trial the defendants filed an application seeking an order to strike the plaintiff’s claim citing no reasonable claim against the defendants. On the day of trial, Justice Butler dismissed all Waterman’s claims but granted leave for him to file an amended notice of civil claim.

“The notice of civil claim is very poorly drafted and makes some allegations of fact, although much of it is a series of conclusory statements,” stated Butler.

According to Waterman, he did approach lawyers in the earlier stages of the court proceedings but he couldn’t afford the legal help to take on the police or the city.

“I couldn’t get anybody to sue to the police without committing to six figures. I thought, OK I’m supposed to have access to the court system,” says Waterman. “I thought why don’t I see if that’s true.”

He adds that in the first couple years after the initial arrest he did not have the “resources or health” to fight it in the courts.

On Nov. 23, 2017 Waterman filed the amended claim. More than a year later, after accommodating Waterman’s request to adjourn three times, on April 3, 2019 the defendants filed an application to strike the amended claim once again.

The three-time amended claim made its way to Winteringham, who ordered Waterman to file another amended claim by Aug. 29, which Waterman says he did.

READ ALSO: 26 victims of Parkland shooting sue school board, sheriff

“It’s been time consuming,” says Waterman. “Every time they file something, I’ve got to head to the law library and try to figure it out myself.”

Over the past nine years Waterman says he’s been doing consulting work and “crap jobs” to stay alive. He now runs a production company called Taking Back Justice Television and is in the process of shooting a feature film about someone who was wrongfully accused.

“In a strange way, I’ve made great lemonade out of the lemons,” says Waterman.

The case is set for trial starting on Sept. 9 and is expected to take 10 days. According to Bruce Cohen, Superior Courts communication officer, says there are practical matters that will come into play during trial that might make things more difficult.

“If something happened a year ago, I really have to stretch to remember where I was, what I ate on that day, who I might have spoken to and so on,” says Cohen. “If matters don’t come up in a timely way there are practical implications to be dealt with in terms of getting evidence before the courts.”

Previous story
Sidney to learn about housing needs later this fall

Just Posted

Volunteers needed to house Oak Bay’s painted pianos

Time to pack up the painted public pianos ahead of the wet season

Sidney to learn about housing needs later this fall

A 2016 report found ‘severe under supply of affordable, and market priced rental housing units’

House of Hope: Turning trauma into triumph

Stories from Umbrella Society’s Foundation House

Free Sunday Funday event planned for Saanich park

The Mount Tolmie Community Association announces family-friendly celebration

Sidney looks at earlier council meetings

If approved, change would see Sidney council meet at 6 p.m.

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian expected to hit Nova Scotia on Saturday evening

Storm expected to make landfall as Category 1 hurricane, then move into Gulf of St. Lawrence

‘You don’t have to do this:’ Prince George man tells black bear as it tries to drown him

Brandon Lattie survived the incident with help from a passerby and her dog

Humboldt seeks new image to help city move on from bus crash tragedy

Sixteen people died, 13 injured when semi-truck collided with the hockey team’s bus in April 2018

Fans across Canada eager to cheer on Bianca Andreescu at US Open final

Ontario native takes on Serena Williams, and could become first Canadian to win a Grand Slam

Golf carts exempted from new B.C. seat belt regulation

WorkSafeBC review looks at mowers, braking standards

Popular Vancouver Island eatery closing after ALC rebuffs application for non-farm use

Rusted Rake Farm owners say 15 people to lose their jobs

Boy, 13, uses GoPro to help Revelstoke RCMP solve 27-year-old cold case

A body of a woman missing since 1992 was recovered from Griffin Lake

POLL: Are you disappointed Uber will not be operating in Greater Victoria?

Those hoping it would soon be easier to catch a ride around… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Read