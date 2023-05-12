Nanaimo RCMP seek witnesses after an assault in downtown Nanaimo left a man with life-threatening injuries. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo RCMP seek witnesses after an assault in downtown Nanaimo left a man with life-threatening injuries. (News Bulletin file photo)

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in ‘vicious assault’ in Nanaimo

Witnesses sought after incident May 11 near Bastion, Wallace and Fraser streets

A man suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in Victoria after an alleged “vicious assault” by another man in downtown Nanaimo last night.

Witnesses are sought after the incident near the intersection of Wallace, Bastion and Fraser streets in Nanaimo at 6:20 p.m. the evening of Thursday, May 11, a Nanaimo RCMP press release stated. Police arrived promptly on scene to find that a 38-year-old man had sustained serious injuries and was first taken by ambulance to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital before being transported down Island.

A suspect was identified, found nearby and taken into custody without incident. He remains in custody, the press release said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any video footage is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, citing file No. 2023-15745.

READ ALSO: Two people stabbed, one with a corkscrew, in separate incidents in downtown Nanaimo

READ ALSO: Statistics show violent crime severity up 44 per cent in Nanaimo


karl.yu@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

assaultBreaking NewscrimeRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. sets record, delivers 350,000 surgeries last fiscal year, health minister says
Next story
Cops for Cancer Island team features 5 West Shore RCMP, 2 Saanich, 1 military member

Just Posted

The 19-rider 2023 Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock team includes five West Shore RCMP officers, two from Saanich and one from the Canadian Military Police based in Esquimalt. The team that will ride the Island to raise funds for the Canadian Cancer Society this fall was announced May 12 at St. Margaret’s School in Saanich. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Cops for Cancer Island team features 5 West Shore RCMP, 2 Saanich, 1 military member

The B.C. Securities Commission has imposed a temporary order on Victoria-based investment firm For The People FX Inc., prohibiting it from trading. (Pixabay image)
B.C. Securities Commission slaps Victoria investment firm with temporary order

Saanich was ranked 40th in a list of the top 100 happiest cities in Canada. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich tops Island communities on list of happiest cities

A load of construction and demolition waste dumped at Hartland Landfill in 2022. The Capital Regional District looks to ban recyclable wood and construction waste from the landfill. (Courtesy of Tetra Tech Canada)
CRD supports banning recyclable wood, construction waste from landfill