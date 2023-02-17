Victoria police are searching for witnesses to a robbery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Man swarmed on street by group and assaulted in downtown Victoria

Police searching for teen witness who returned man’s cell phone

Victoria Police Department investigators are looking for witnesses to a robbery that took place in the downtown area, but back on Feb. 2.

VicPD received a report of a robbery that had occurred earlier that morning in the 1600-block of Douglas Street near Centennial Square.

The victim reported that he was walking home between midnight and 1 a.m. when he was approached by a group of men.

“While speaking with the group, someone struck the victim on the back of the head causing him to fall to the ground,” said a VicPD news release. “The group began kicking the victim while he was on the ground before taking his backpack, hat, scarf and cell phone. An unknown teen girl, who is not believed to be involved in the assault, returned the victim’s cell phone. It is unknown if she was associated with the group of men who assaulted the victim.”

Investigators are now trying to find that teen girl to speak with her. She is described as 16 to 17 years old with long brown hair and wearing dark clothing.

Investigators would also like to speak with anyone else who was in the area of the 1600-block of Douglas Street at that time who may have seen or heard anything related to this incident.

If you have information about this incident, call the VicPD Report Desk at (250) 995-7654 extension 1 or or call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

